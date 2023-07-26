Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARAY. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accuray by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 187,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,655. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

