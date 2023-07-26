Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.95. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

