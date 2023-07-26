Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.