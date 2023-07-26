Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Separately, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
FAT Brands Stock Up 6.7 %
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.86%.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.