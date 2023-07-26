Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 819,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.