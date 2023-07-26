Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,385,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 144,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,662 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB remained flat at $0.40 on Wednesday. 198,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,019. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 479.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

