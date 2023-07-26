Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 49.6% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 28,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $900.50 million, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

