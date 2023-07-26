Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 10,728 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

