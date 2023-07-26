Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 1,607,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

