Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 31,000 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 29.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 152,369 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 10,432,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 186.19%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.