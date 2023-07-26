Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 34,481 Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terran Orbital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 934,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,160. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

