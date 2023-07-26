Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 990,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,411. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.