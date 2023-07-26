Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 393,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

