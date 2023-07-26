Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 3,093,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 832,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canoo to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Canoo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 25,395,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,392,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

