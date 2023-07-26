Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFG. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 106,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 797,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 187,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,919. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

