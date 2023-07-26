Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Sharps Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Sharps Technology Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 20,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,205. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

