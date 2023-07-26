Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $158.33 and last traded at $157.40, with a volume of 25794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.80.

The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

