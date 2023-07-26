Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $158.33 and last traded at $157.40, with a volume of 25794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.80.

The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.