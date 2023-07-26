Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.
NYSE:SSD opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
