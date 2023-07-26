Sinclair (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Sinclair has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 26.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,294 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 269,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

