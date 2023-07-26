Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price objective on Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Sirios Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23.
About Sirios Resources
Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.
