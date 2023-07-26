SiriusPoint (SPNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Daniel S. Loeb purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,121.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel S. Loeb acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $128,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,824 shares of company stock worth $311,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

