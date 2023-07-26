SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 786,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7,518.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.