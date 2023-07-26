SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

