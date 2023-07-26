SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Up 1.4 %

SITM stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,062,851.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,868 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.