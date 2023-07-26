Sivasankaran Somasundaram Sells 7,404 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 2,067,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,917. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

