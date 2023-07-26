Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

