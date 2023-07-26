Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$49.09 million during the quarter.
