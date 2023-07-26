SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.