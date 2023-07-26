SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 203,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

