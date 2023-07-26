Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 187715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

