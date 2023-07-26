SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,935,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

