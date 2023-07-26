Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 0.7 %

SCKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 9,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

