Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 11,858 Shares

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,963.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO
– Get Free Report
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
(Get Free Report)
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,963.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $82,144.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %
Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.05. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO
– Get Free Report
) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
(Get Free Report)
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.