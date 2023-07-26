Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 11,858 Shares

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,963.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

