Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 15,100 Shares

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

SHCO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

