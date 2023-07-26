SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 3,261 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $10,304.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 806,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 26,620,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,639,216. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $5,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

