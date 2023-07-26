Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 155,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

