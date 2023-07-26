Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.
Southside Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SBSI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 155,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.53.
Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.
Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
