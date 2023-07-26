Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.53.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

