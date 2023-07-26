Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY23 guidance at $4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.20-$4.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.