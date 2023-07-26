Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £125.80 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($161.30).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Paula Bell acquired 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($159.41).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($96,450.83).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

LON SPT traded down GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.34 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 719,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 157.80 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,329.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirent Communications Company Profile

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

