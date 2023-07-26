Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 985,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,464. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

