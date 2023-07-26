Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SPO opened at GBX 178 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £178 billion, a PE ratio of -1,625.10, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.03).

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

