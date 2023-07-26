Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sportech Price Performance
Shares of LON:SPO opened at GBX 178 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £178 billion, a PE ratio of -1,625.10, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.03).
