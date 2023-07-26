Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.22. 5,531,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

