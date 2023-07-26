Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

CEF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. 453,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,489. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.