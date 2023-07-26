Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.30. 202,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 776,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $3,083,944. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

