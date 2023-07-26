SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SPX Technologies to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $3.80-$3.95 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About SPX Technologies



SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

