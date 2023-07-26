SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £35,920 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.03), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,057.19).

Alistair Phillips-Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85).

SSE Trading Down 0.4 %

SSE stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,800 ($23.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,500. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,030.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. SSE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.83.

SSE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 67.70 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64,666.67%.

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

