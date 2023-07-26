SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at SSE

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total value of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85). Also, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($51,275.97). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSE Stock Down 0.1 %

SSE Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,804.50 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12,006.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.83. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64,666.67%.

About SSE

Get Free Report

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

