SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.61 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.35.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

