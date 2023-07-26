STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

OTC SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 on Wednesday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

STAR Financial Group Company Profile

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

