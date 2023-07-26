STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
OTC SFIGA remained flat at $81.25 on Wednesday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.